Man Arrested In Ondo For Defiling Daughter For Six Years

One Abraham Achibong has been apprehended by the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with his eight-year-old daughter.

The suspect reportedly committed the crime in the Ile-Oluji community, located in the Ile-Oluji Oke Igbo Local Government Area of the state.

A statement released by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Aidamenbor Daniel, revealed that Achibong was arrested alongside two other suspects, Ojo Oluwasola and Agu Matthew.

The statement further mentioned that the corps’s state commandant, Ibiloye Oluyemi, presented the suspects to the public at the command’s headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

It was also stated that the accused individual has admitted to the crime and will face legal proceedings in court for charges of rape, molestation, and incest.

The commandant said, “Mr Abraham Achibong, age 40 years, a farmer, was arrested for molesting his daughter, who is now 14 years old, since she was eight years old. This had been going on for six years until a few days ago when the girl (name withheld) summoned the courage to confide in her teacher when the Ondo State Primary Health Care officers visited her school on a sensitisation programme on Human Papilloma Virus vaccine.

“The suspect has since confessed to the crime, and he would be prosecuted in the law court for his crime of rape, molestation, and incest.”

The commandant noted that Ojo Oluwasola and Agu Matthew were arrested for stealing and fraud.

The NSCDC boss said: “A professional conman (Mathew), has duped one Mr Mba Daniel of the sum of N5.94 million by impersonating the Protocol Officer to the Governor of Enugu State. The complainant has a parcel of land acquired by a well-known person in Enugu, and compensation was promised.

“Since the compensation news went viral, the suspect approached the complainant as the protocol officer to the governor and informed him about the release of a cheque of N9 million for his compensation, but some civil servants needed to be settled to get the cheque out.

“After collecting a total sum of N5.94M, he closed down his shop in Akure and ran away. The suspect was tracked and arrested at Enugu on the 16th of May, 2024.

“Oluwasola, male, 28 years old of number 23 Oryanrugbulem, Akure, on May 20, 2024, at about 11 am at Ifeoluwa Community, Shagari village, Akure, attempted to steal a vehicle within the community. He was apprehended by the community and handed over for profiling and investigation.”

Oluyemi announced that the suspects will face charges in court once the investigation is concluded.

The commandant urged the state’s residents to stay alert and report security issues promptly to the command or other security agencies.