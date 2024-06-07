Two Site Workers Drown Inside Well In Osun Community

Two unknown workers were discovered deceased in a well after drowning while trying to recover a bucket used for fetching water in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Reports say the two individuals were hired to work at a construction site in the town on Thursday before the unfortunate incident happened.

According to a Daily Post report, witnesses stated that the tragic event took place around 1:09 pm at a construction site opposite Ilesa Motor Park, along the Ife-Ilesa Expressway, Ile-Ife.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) spokesperson in Osun State, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident, mentioning that the Corps’ operatives and Federal Fire Service personnel retrieved the labourers’ bodies from the well.

“A tragic incident happened today, Thursday, 6th June 2024, Opposite Ilesa Motor Park along Ife-Ilesa road, Ile-Ife, around 1309 hours. Two middle-aged men from Iwo were engaged as workmen on a building project opposite Ilesa Motor Park, Ile-Ife.

“The unfortunate incident happened when the two workmen were fetching water from a deep well and the fetcher accidentally fell into the well.

“According to eyewitness accounts, one of the workmen, in an attempt to retrieve the fetcher, entered the well, but unfortunately, he got trapped and drowned.

“An attempt at rescue made by the second workman got him drowned inside the deep well also. Corpses of the two men were retrieved through the joint efforts of NSCDC and Federal Fire Service operatives,” she said.