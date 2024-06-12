Gov Aiyedatiwa Approves Renovation Of Akure Stadium

The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has given the green light for the renovation of the Akure township stadium.

Naija News reports that several projects received approval at the State Executive Council meeting this week, chaired by the Governor.

Some of the projects include the building of a new state judicial complex, enhancements to the state’s road network, and the construction of a 28km road linking Akotogbo, Iju, and Osun in the Irele local government area.

After the Council meeting, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, who addressed reporters, mentioned that the renovation of the Akure township stadium had been delayed for a long time.

Ogunleye highlighted that the renovation plans would include the modernization of key facilities such as the main stadium and football field, basketball courts, and a swimming pool.

He noted that these improvements would elevate the stadium to international standards, making it suitable for hosting major events.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Pastor Ayoade Babalola, mentioned that the construction of the 28km road linking Akotogbo, Iju, and Osun would bring significant economic benefits to the communities it serves.

He explained that the road would link the State’s Free Trade Zone, the border with Edo State, and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, enhancing connectivity within the state.