Ex-First Lady Of Abia State, Odochi Orji Dumps PDP

A former First Lady of Abia State, Odochi Orji (Osinulo), has renounced her membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Orji confirmed her resignation from the party in a letter dated May 21, 2024, that was addressed to the Umuahia Urban Ward 1 Chairman of PDP.

Naija News understands that this decision comes shortly after her son, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, the immediate-past Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, also announced his departure from the PDP.

Orji, whose husband, Senator Theodore Orji, served as the Governor of Abia State from 2007 to 2015, cited personal reasons for her departure from the party.

While she did not reveal her future political affiliation, it is possible that she may join her son’s new party.

A copy of her resignation letter obtained by journalists on Friday read: “I write to formally resign as a member of the PDP with effect from this day, 21st of May 2024, for personal reasons.

“Thank you for your support during my tenure as the First Lady of Abia and until date a strong supporter of the party. I wish you all the best.”

Orji copied the Abia State Chairman of PDP and the Acting National Chairman of the party in her letter.

It, however, remains uncertain whether her husband, a former Governor who served most of his eight years under the PDP and also spent another eight years in the Senate under the PDP, will also leave the party.

According to Vanguard, Senator Orji’s Aide and former Chief Liaison Officer, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, confirmed that the former First Lady had resigned from the PDP.

However, he did not provide any additional information.

Naija News understands that the PDP in the South East has experienced a series of resignations recently, starting with the departure of former Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.