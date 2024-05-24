‘Do Not Suffocate Lecturers’ – ASUU Tells Tinubu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Nsukka Zone, has expressed reservations about not sharing in the joy of President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office due to the government’s unfulfilled promises.

Naija News reports that the ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Raphael Amokaha, while addressing journalists on Friday at Benue State University, Makurdi, decried successive administrations’ insensitivity in renegotiating the 2009 Federal Government/ASUU agreement, saying their expectations were much higher than the present reality.

Some of the unfulfilled agreements, according to Amokaha, include, poor funding of the nation’s universities, breach of university autonomy, particularly in the Integrated Personnel Payment Information System, nonpayment of earned academic allowances, and the four months salaries withheld.

While recognizing the submission of the President to review the appointment of university governing councils recently released, the union advised the President not to see it as patronage for political loyalty.

Advertisement

According to Amokaha, membership in governing councils requires notable and upright personalities with experience in university administration.

He said, “The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is about to celebrate one year in office. Unfortunately, members of our union do not share in the elation of the one-year celebration.

“Our expectations were much higher than the present reality. Again, we cry out to the President, let the lecturers breathe! Do not suffocate us!!

Advertisement

“The draft renegotiated 2009 agreement must be signed immediately and implemented even though it may need to be looked at before signing now so that what will be agreed upon now will be commensurate to the hyperinflation ravaging our country.

“The balance of the eight months withheld salaries owed our colleagues should be paid immediately. They have now done the work in full and to make it worse, the value of the eight months’ salary is now barely up to the value of two months’ salary at that time.

“Membership of governing councils requires notable and upright personalities with experience in university administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s therefore not proper that personalities like Professors Attahiru Jega, Olu Obafemi, and Munzali Jibril be tossed about in the name of dissolution or reconstitution of councils without recourse to propriety.

“Appointments to university governing councils must not be viewed as patronage for political loyalty.”