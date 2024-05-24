BREAKING: Gov Yusuf Reveals What He Will Do To Judge Who Tried To Halt Sanusi’s Reinstatement

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed his determination to bring to the attention of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum the alleged misuse of court orders during the reinstatement process of Emir Muhammad Sanusi Lamido.

Naija News recalls that Governor Yusuf had signed a bill repealing the State Emirate Council Law 2019, which gave the state five emirate councils.

The state House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The bill also empowers the Kano Emirate Council to reinstate Sanusi Lamido.

However, a court order was issued prohibiting the reinstatement of the former CBN governor.

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court in Kano had issued a temporary injunction, restraining the Inspector General of Police, the Kano State Police Commissioner, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Service (DSS) from enforcing, executing, implementing, or operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law.

The judge granted this order after considering a motion filed by Aminu Babba Danagundi, who holds the title of Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

Speaking, however, shortly after issuing the reinstatement letter to Sanusi II at Africa House, Kano State Government House, on Friday, Governor Yusuf said, “The person who issued the court order was in America, but he is ordering us to stop what we are doing. I must present this issue of abuse before the Governor’s Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly.

“We are agents of following due process, that’s why we did what we did openly before everybody. Those that are meant to maintain that rule of law remains must follow that also.”