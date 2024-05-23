We Were Threatened For Supporting Tinubu In 2023 Election – Rivers APC Chairman Claims

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has disclosed that party members were threatened for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last general elections.

Naija News reports that Okocha made these claims during a one-million-man march organized in Port Harcourt to reaffirm support for President Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking to a massive crowd of APC supporters and members of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Okocha recounted the intense opposition they faced within their own party ranks.

“We were openly threatened by the then-leadership of the APC in Rivers State, who disparaged Tinubu’s age and health, claiming he was unfit for the presidency,” he said.

Advertisement

The rally, which also showed support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, served as a platform for Okocha to voice the challenges encountered in rallying support for Tinubu.

He described the internal party conflicts during the campaign period, where members were discouraged from campaigning for Tinubu and faced severe criticisms from party leaders.

Okocha detailed the allegations made against them, including claims that Tinubu was “too old and at the departure lounge of life,” and accusations of him being medically unfit.

Advertisement

“They told us that supporting Tinubu was futile as he was not expected to survive long,” Okocha added.

Despite these challenges, Okocha praised the resilience of the APC members in Rivers State, who, he said, played a crucial role in ensuring Tinubu’s victory in the state.

“Even under threat, we stood firm and ensured our presidential candidate’s success at the polls here in Rivers State,” he affirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The APC chairman also used the occasion to emphasize the importance of political unity and resilience. He appealed to party members to continue supporting the Tinubu administration in its efforts to address Nigeria’s longstanding issues.