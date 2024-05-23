Oyo: Makinde Approves Recruitment Of 338 Into OYRTMA

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has given his consent for the recruitment of no fewer than three hundred and thirty-eight individuals into the state Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA).

The OYRTMA Chairman, Major Adesagba Adekoya, confirmed this development in a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, in Ibadan, the state capital.

Adekoya noted that the recruitment is targeted at enhancing road traffic and regulation across the state.

During the screening exercise, which took place at the OYRTMA operational headquarters in Sanyo, Ibadan, Adekoya revealed that they had received approximately 2,450 applications from qualified candidates.

Advertisement

He emphasized that this screening exercise reflects Governor Makinde’s commitment to responsive governance, as he saw fit to increase OYRTMA’s manpower with the addition of 338 officers.

Adekoya further clarified that this approval was a result of the revalidated approval policy signed in 2021.

He said, “We have here today able-bodied men and women from Ogbomosho, Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun, Oyo town, and Ibadan, competing for the various positions in OYRTMA.

Advertisement

“This recruitment exercise is organized with collaborative efforts of the state Civil Service Commission and Ministry of Establishment and Training. The screening exercise entails registration, accreditation, physical test, and medical test.”

He further noted that qualified candidates at the initial stage would progress to other stages prior to the interview session, which would be organised by the Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Establishment and Training.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Civil Service Commission, represented by the senior administrative officer on recruitment (SEO), Adelowo Oadapo, praised the state government for taking advantage of the opportunity to alleviate the burden of unemployment in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The director of recruitment and service matters, Ministry of Establishment and Training, Olusola Oyelabi, described the exercise as a step forward in addressing the issue of road traffic enforcement and rules and regulations.