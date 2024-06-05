Full List: 25 Ajayi Crowther Varsity Students Arraigned For Beating Colleague To Death

Twenty-five students from Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo State were formally charged in the Chief Magistrate Court on Wednesday for the alleged murder of Alex Timileyin.

Naija News understands that a chaotic incident happened in the varsity last month where a set of students allegedly beat another student for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

It was reported that Timileyin was fatally assaulted in a hostel named Shepherd Inn on the university grounds.

The students involved in the jungle justice, ages 18 to 34, have been held in custody until July 8,, awaiting their trial.

An activist who is reportedly a relative of the victim had reported that Timileyin was assaulted from 6 pm on Friday until around 10 am on Saturday.

The activist had previously appealed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to hold the perpetrators of the crime accountable.

In an update on X on Wednesday, the activist, ‘Lord Of Warri’ wrote, “Today, June 5, 25 students were arraigned in court in connection with the tragic murder of Prince Alex Timileyin, a son of the Warri Kingdom and a student at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

“The court has remanded them in prison until July 8, pending trial.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Oyo State Government and the Oyo State Police Command in pursuing justice and ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable.

“We await the trial and expect that justice will be served in its entirety.”

Below is the full list of the suspects and their respective ages:

1. Kumolu Opeyemi Daniel (21)

2. Oluwole Olanshile Thompson (25)

3. Lawal Victor Tomilola (23)

4. Omolakin Oluwatomiwa Anthony (24)

5. Folorunsho Oluwakunmi (21)

6. Bolarinwa Oloruntoyinbo Victor (20)

7. Oladoye Femi Ola (34)

8. Kehinde Olasusuyi Martins (32)

9. Okorie Samuel (20)

10. Mustapha Khalid (23)

11. Mustapha Usman Segun (19)

12. Adeniran Yusuf (20)

13. Oloyede Femi (18)

14. Areye Joseph Aduragbemi (19)

15. Oyelakin Tyanuoluwatomiwa (18)

16. Olalekan Obaloluwa (20)

17. Adejumobi Emmanuel (18)

18. Daudu John Oluwaseun (18)

19. Gana Solomon (21)

20. Moses Abiola (20)

21. Tijani Hammad (21)

22. Omon-Fumen Jenkins (21)

23. Okay-Aroh Gerald (20)

24. Kolawole David (22)

25. Afesojaye Emmanuel (18)