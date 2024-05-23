One Year Anniversary: Come Out And Tell Nigerians The Truth – Bode George To Tinubu

A former Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has asked President Bola Tinubu to disclose to Nigerians the true position of Nigeria’s economy.

He insisted that the problems plaguing the country is huge and there is a need to address the situation.

The elder statesman said this while assessing Tinubu’s one year on office.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, George urged Nigerians to give Tinubu more time as one year is not enough to give a comprehensive assessment of his administration.

He noted that Tinubu may not be totally held accountable for the crisis in the country, adding that the situation in the country has been brewing between 2015 and 2023 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that the Nigerian state almost collapsed because the eight-year era was probably the worst in Nigerian history since 1960.

According to him, “We can still give the excuse that he had only done one year out of the four years hoping that he is learning from the mistakes of the past. We’ve got to be fair to ourselves. He needs to learn the ropes. Anywhere in the world that first year is used for understanding the system. The President alone cannot do everything. It looks just like yesterday. I don’t want to start firing arrows against him. By this time next year he would have done two years. You heard what he said two days ago, he told his ministers to go and give their scorecards. It is not a 100 meters dash race

“This crisis became complicated between 2015 and 2023 during the administration of my oga President Muhammadu Buhari

“The Nigerian state almost collapsed because many Nigerians will agree that that eight-year era was probably the worst in Nigerian history since 1960 when we got our independence. It was as if nobody was in charge of the country.

“Everything promised before the 2015 general elections was observed in the breach by the Buhari administration.

“Despite that calamity, it is a pity that some Nigerians have come out to defend that administration, which ruled Nigeria for eight years.

“They’re now blaming the Bola Tinubu administration which has spent about one year in office. Government administration is not a hundred-meter dash race. We’ll advise and condemn so that in a year’s time, we can assess the methodology and performance of the Government.

“Pitiably, some Nigerians have resorted to a blame game. Let me advise that we have to be careful in this country because Nigeria is not for any individual, group or region.

“Nigeria belongs to everybody. It’s through cooperation and unanimity of purpose that we can lift the country up. Tinubu should also come out and tell Nigerians the true position of things in the country. This is not the time to play party or regional politics. Nigerians have suffered enough and they want fast results.”