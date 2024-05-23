Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 23rd May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 23rd May 2024.

The PUNCH: In commemoration of his first anniversary in office, President Bola Tinubu has directed his ministers to present their performance reports to Nigerians. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, while announcing this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, said the low-key first-anniversary celebration would be marked with sectoral media briefings by the 47 federal ministers starting on Thursday (today).

Vanguard: For the second day running, the ongoing tripartite negotiation on the new national minimum wage involving the Federal Government, organized labour and the Organised Private Sector, OPS, yesterday ended in another stalemate as government and private sector employers made minimal adjustments to their earlier offers.

The Nation: To combat the forex crisis, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken a tough stance on the operations of the Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operations. In comprehensive guidelines that will henceforth shape their activities, the CBN directed a recapitalisation of BDCs and revalidation of their licences.

Daily Trust: Twenty seven states are yet to have vehicle conversion centres as the federal government moves to actualise the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to mitigate the effects of fuel subsidy removal. Our correspondents across the states report that it is still a long way to go for the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), considering that only a fraction of the 15.5 million potential vehicles for conversion have been converted so far.

