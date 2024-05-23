Binance Executive, Gambaryan, Collapses In Court

A dramatic scene unfolded at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday when Tigran Gambaryan, a detained executive of Binance, suddenly slumped in court due to alleged ill health.

Naija News understands that this incident occurred shortly after Justice Emeka Nwite called the matter for trial continuation.

As the case was called by the court registrar, Gambaryan failed to step forward to the dock from the back row seat where he was seated.

Justice Nwite then inquired about the whereabouts of the second defendant (Gambaryan), and one of the lawyers in the defense team, who was sitting beside him, assisted him to the dock.

Advertisement

However, as they walked slowly to the dock, Gambaryan fell down, and the lawyer helped him sit in the front row seat.

Gambaryan’s lawyer, Mark Mordi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), explained to the court that his client had been indisposed and that a written application letter had been filed to notify the court of his failing health.

He stated, “My lord, the case may not certainly proceed today.”

Advertisement

Throughout the proceeding, Gambaryan rested on the arm of the seat where he was sitting, appearing visibly unwell.

Recall that Justice Nwite had earlier dismissed Gambaryan’s bail application on May 16, citing that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had established that the defendant, who is currently being remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre, would likely jump bail if granted.

Additionally, the alleged tax evasion charge filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) against Binance Holdings Limited and Gambaryan could not proceed on Wednesday due to his absence in court.

Advertisement