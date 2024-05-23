Governor Fubara Vows To Bring Back Industrialization In Rivers State

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed optimism that the current two-day Economic and Investment Summit will elevate Rivers State to a top investment hub.

Governor Fubara, speaking at the summit titled “Rivers Emerged: Pioneering Pathways to Economic Growth and Sustainability,” underscored his administration’s focus on security to improve the business environment in the state since assuming office.

He pointed out the state’s varied investment prospects in sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, agro-processing, tourism, and education, stressing his administration’s dedication to positioning Rivers State as the prime business hub.

The governor pledged to re-industrialize Rivers State, emphasizing that a resilient and diversified economy is crucial for sustainable peace, security, and progress.

He promised to collaborate with the public and private sectors, conveying optimism that the state will transform into a leading investment hub with rich opportunities for both local and international investors.

Governor Fubara said, “Historically, Rivers State, especially Port Harcourt, was an established commercial center in Nigeria.

“The Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout hosted several thriving commercial and industrial concerns that created income, jobs and prosperity for our state and our people.

“Sadly, all these are now history as most of these industrial ventures in that estate have either closed shop or either become moribund.

“We have since lost our status as one of the industrialized states.

“Building a resilient, robust and diversified economy holds the key to sustainable peace, security and progress of our state.

“We therefore commit to the re-industrialized of Rivers State, in partnership with the former and organized and private sector.

“I feel very optimistic that Rivers State will emerge from this summit and position itself as a premier investment destination, offering boundless economic opportunities for domestic and global investors.”