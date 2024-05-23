Edo Election: Obaseki Speaks On Reconciling With Those Who Offended Him Ahead Of Governorship Poll

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed his firm stance on the difficulties of reconciling with individuals he perceives as detrimental to the welfare of the state’s populace, emphasizing the distinct separation between good governance and malevolent intentions.

Naija News reports that the governor made this comment during his visit to the Edo State Muslims Pilgrim Welfare Board, where he was present to bid farewell to intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj and launch a state-sponsored feeding program for vulnerable groups.

The governor’s remarks were in response to an appeal by the Chairman of the Muslims Pilgrim Welfare Board, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, who had urged reconciliation with aggrieved parties as a strategic move to ensure electoral victory in the upcoming September 21 governorship election.

His comment comes amid his longstanding rift with his estranged deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki, emphasizing the moral divide, stated, “It’s challenging to reconcile with those who prefer to see our people in misery, those who hoard wealth at the expense of the majority. As these pilgrims pray during their Hajj, I hope they pray for these individuals to have a change of heart.”

During his address, the governor highlighted his administration’s commitment to utilizing state resources for the public good rather than personal enrichment.

He outlined his ongoing efforts to redistribute wealth more equitably among the populace, particularly through initiatives like the feeding program intended to last three months.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that the vast resources of Edo are used for the benefit of all its citizens, especially the impoverished and vulnerable,” Obaseki added.

The Governor also rallied support for his endorsed successor, Asue Ighodaro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whom he believes will continue his developmental policies.

Sheik Oyarekhua, on his part, stressed the importance of unity and reconciliation in politics, noting that “in the political arena, every support counts, and reconciliation can significantly bolster our collective strength.”

