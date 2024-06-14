Obaseki Has Promised To Deal Mercilessly With Anybody That Dares Him – APC Writes Petition To IGP, Senate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has claimed that Governor Godwin Obaseki is intimidating and threatening to arrest it’s members.

Speaking via a petition addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Senate Committee on Police Affairs, and chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Edo State chairman of APC, Jarrett Tenebe alleged that the governor is using the security apparatus in the state to threaten its members.

He claimed that Obaseki has vowed to deal mercilessly with anyone that dares him.

Tenebe, however, stated that such a move would be resisted by the party.

He said the State’s Commissioner of Police has invited him, as part of moves to weaken opposition parties in the state and create an atmosphere of fear ahead of the governorship election.

He subsequently urged the IGP, the Senate and the Police Service Commission to call the Commissioner of Police in Edo State to order, to avoid breakdown of law and order.

The petition reads: “I am the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Edo state chapter and have the honour and privilege to bring to your attention the high level of intimidation and harassment been orchestrated by the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki.

“While it’s safe under the Freedom of information Act that anyone who feels dissatisfied with any policy implementation of the government at any level can ask questions about same, Edo state governor does not see to the effectiveness of any opposition to his government policies.

“To make good his threat of strangulating any opposition, he deploys all forms of security apparatus within the state both conventional and self created, to carry out his vindictiveness.

“He has promised to deal mercilessly with any person who dares him particularly at this time of our electioneering in the state. Against the backdrop of the aforesaid, he has deployed the office of the commissioner of police to cause my arrest just for political reasons. I have been informed at my party secretariat that in my absence, police brought an invitation for me to be interviewed by the commissioner of police over a petition written against me by the governor.

“Information at my disposal is that the governor has ordered the police to lay siege at my party secretariat where we are to perform the inauguration of our campaign council tomorrow with a view to arresting me just to score a political point.

“I thereby solicit your timely intervention by transferring the said case if any to your office for a discreet investigation. I count on your esteemed office in doing justice to this unwarranted harassment.”