Confusion As Guest Dies During Lagos Birthday Celebration

Party guests were thrown into confusion after a man was suddenly found lying unconscious on the floor where the event was taking place in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that the celebrant, Salisu Aishat, and seven others have been arrested in connection with the death of a yet-to-be-identified man.

Aishat was reportedly celebrating her birthday when she invited some guests to a felicitation on Olayemi Street, Ijora Badia, but tragedy struck at the event while the people were busy having fun.

According to Punch, people moved closer to investigate what had happened to the victim and a wound was seen on his head, suggesting that something sinister had happened to him.

A source who spoke anonymously to the publication above over fear of victimisation said a fight broke out during the party, and there was a possibility that the victim was injured during the fight.

The source said, “There was a party on Olayemi Street, Ijora Badia, and a fight broke out during the celebration. Suddenly, the man was found lying down on the ground and when people moved closer to him, they discovered he had died, and a wound was on his head.

“The case was reported at the Ijora Badia Division and when policemen got to the scene and did their investigation, they arrested the celebrant who organised the party and some other persons.”

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the incident happened around 9.10 pm on April 16, 2024, stressing that a concerned member of the community reported the case to the police.

He added that the corpse of the victim had been deposited at the Mainland Hospital morgue, and the investigation is ongoing.

He said, “Immediately, the DPO led his patrol team to the scene and the celebrant, Salisu Aishat, and seven others were arrested. A wound was discovered on the head of the corpse.

“The corpse was evacuated and deposited in the Mainland Hospital morgue, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.”