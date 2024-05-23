200 Years Not Enough To Resolve FCT Issues, Says Minister Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, remarked that even two centuries would not suffice to resolve all the challenges facing Nigeria’s capital.

Naija News reports that Wike made this comment during the Ministerial Sectoral Updates in Abuja, an event which was part of the activities commemorating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first year in office.

Minister Wike highlighted the persistent nature of the capital’s developmental challenges and the practical limitations of governmental tenures in addressing them comprehensively.

He emphasized the importance of continuity in government projects, underscoring that successive administrations must build on the foundations laid by their predecessors.

“Even if I’m FCT minister for 200 years, I cannot solve the whole problem,” Wike stated, stressing the enormity of the challenges at hand.

“You’ll contribute your own to the best of your knowledge and when another person comes, they continue from where you stop,” he added.

Several key figures attended the briefing, including Senator Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and National Planning; Dr. Jamila Ibrahim Bio, Minister of Youth Development; Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Minister of Steel Development; and other notable ministers.

Wike also shared insights into the directives given by President Tinubu, pointing out the focus on completing projects previously abandoned rather than initiating new ones indiscriminately.

“After all, government is a continuum. That’s why Mr. President told me, ‘all these projects littered everywhere, you cannot go and start new projects. We had to focus on finishing the abandoned projects’,” he explained.