Wike Assures Foreign Investors Of Safety In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured foreign investors of a peaceful and secure environment.

This commitment was reiterated during separate meetings with the Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, and the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Annika Hahn-Englund.

In his address, Wike expressed appreciation for the recognition of the FCT Administration’s achievements in infrastructure development and security in the capital city.

He also extended a warm welcome to investors from Rwanda and Sweden.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Wike mentioned that President Bola Tinubu has directed him to ensure a safe and conducive environment for all foreign missions in Abuja. The minister emphasized his administration’s readiness to collaborate with foreign investors, offering support to those coming to Abuja from different countries. In addition,

Wike highlighted plans to work with Rwandan investors on environmental management and explore opportunities for cooperation with Swedish investors in digital technologies and transportation.

“We are happy that you’re appreciating what we are doing on infrastructure and security in Abuja. We have to make all things convenient for all foreign Embassies,” he said.

Advertisement

The Rwandan High Commissioner, Christophe Bazivamo, mentioned that investors from Rwanda have expressed interest in addressing environmental concerns in Abuja.

Furthermore, the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Annika Hahn-Englund, emphasized the desire to enhance the longstanding bilateral relationship between Sweden and Nigeria.

She highlighted Sweden’s expertise in digital technologies and transportation management, mentioning potential collaborations with the FCT Administration.

Advertisement