UNIZIK Adjusts Convocation Date After Threat By IPOB

The Nnamdi Azikwe University (UNIZIK), has adjusted the date for its 18th convocation ceremony due to threats from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The change in date was announced in a statement by Dr. Emma Ojukwu, the special adviser on special duties and media to the Vice Chancellor, and made available to reporters in Awka on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that UNIZIK had originally scheduled its convocation for May 30 and 31, 2024, but has now rescheduled it to only May 31.

The adjustment is said to be based on the warning by IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful.

Advertisement

It would be recalled that the IPOB statement called for a change of date as it claimed May 30 is to be observed as ‘Biafra Day’ in the Southeast.

However, Ojukwu explained that the change in date was not due to the IPOB threat but to the constitution of the university’s governing council by the federal government, which will take place in Abuja on May 30.

He said: “The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka wishes to inform all the graduands, friends of the University, the University Community and the general public that the 18° convocation ceremony of the University earlier scheduled to hold on the 30 and 31 of May, 2024 has now been rescheduled to only May 31, 2024.

Advertisement

“The reason for the rescheduling is because of the federal government’s appointment of new Governing Council members who will be inaugurated in Abuja on May 30, 2024.

“As the University Management is expected to be present in the inauguration in Abuja, it was considered necessary and inevitable to adjust the convocation ceremony date to only May 31, 2024 for all activities of the 2024 18™ convocation ceremony.

“All activities involving the undergraduate, postgraduate, award of honorary degrees and the convocation lecture will now hold on May 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All graduands and the public are to note this information and disregard any other information not emanating from the University. The University Management regrets any inconvenience this adjustment will cause.”