JUST IN: ‘IPOB Is Not A Terrorist Organisation’ – Kanu Insists, Obtains Court Order

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has firmly warned the public, organizations, media houses, and government entities to stop describing the group as a terrorist organization.

Naija News reports that Kanu’s legal team conveyed the warning on his behalf on Friday.

In a statement signed on Friday by Aloy Ejimakor, Esq., under Kanu’s firm instructions, the team issued a final warning to those still labeling IPOB as a terrorist organization and threatened legal action against violators.

The statement read in part, “Henceforth, any further reference to IPOB as a terrorist organization will be met and countervailed with a muscular litigation and other lawful measures, regardless of who the entity is.

“This is because there is a subsisting Judgment of a competent High Court in Nigeria (attached herewith) which ruled that IPOB’s proscription/declaration as a terrorist group by Buhari is illegal, discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“Additionally, those calling IPOB a terrorist organization have not adduced a scintilla of evidence that IPOB has ever engaged in any terrorist activity.

“This is underscored by the verifiable fact that since the so-called proscription of IPOB in 2017, no single alleged IPOB member has been convicted of any terrorist act, despite thousands of arrests, abductions, horrendous torture, false flags and extrajudicial killings levied against its alleged members.”

The team demanded that the general public, Presidency, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and media houses immediately stop labeling IPOB with defamatory and prejudicial terms.

See attached court order: