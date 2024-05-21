Biafra Day: IPOB Urges WAEC To Postpone Exams In Southeast On May 30

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has requested that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) reschedule exams set for May 30, observed as ‘Biafra Day’ in the Southeast.

The group also urged Nnamdi Azikiwe University to postpone its convocation scheduled for the same date.

Naija News recalls that IPOB, had announced a region-wide sit-at-home on May 30 in the Southeast.

In a statement issued via its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB said the sit-at-home is a tribute to the Biafran heroes who lost their lives during the civil war from 1967 to 1970.

Powerful stated that WAEC should not endanger the lives of children, as the day is not safe for anyone in the Southeast.

The IPOB spokesman issued the call in an open letter to both the WAEC Board and UNIZIK Vice Chancellor, Professor Charles Okechukwu Esimone.

The letter partly read, “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by the indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to your proposed University’s convocation date on 30th May, 2024 and WAEC examinations.

“Kindly reschedule your convocation and exams to a new date because 30th of May is the Biafra Heroes Day and a sit-at-home for all Biafrans in Biafra Land.

“If you consider yourself a Biafran, you ought to know that 30th of May is Biafra Heroes Day. Nevertheless, we are reminding you and the University Management and WAEC Board that May 30 of every year is a sacred day set aside to honour Biafra heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate prize and sacrifice for the survival of Biafrans.

“That day remains sacred and a day that Biafrans sit-at-home to remember and honour our heroes who fell during the Nigerian genocidal war against Biafrans between 1967 to 1970. Until the present day, the killing has not stopped.

“No public event is expected to take place in Biafra Land on this day. Biafra Heroes Day is a public holiday and a sit-at-home in Biafra Land for Biafrans in honor of our fallen heroes and heroines. All markets, schools, banks, government and private offices are expected to be under lock and key.

“Movement of persons and vehicles are not allowed except those on essential or emergency services such as health workers, ambulance, Fire Service, filling stations, hospitals etc.

“West African Examination Board should not endanger the lives of small children because that day is not safe for any individual in Biafra territory. It is a day everybody stay indoors for those who paid ultimate sacrifice for us to live, and they must reschedule to another day. 30th of May is Biafra Remembrance day. If anything happens to these children they want to bring out that day, they will regret doing so.

“By this open letter, IPOB is calling on the Vice Chancellor and the Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka and any other people or group that scheduled any program for 30th May, 2024, to postpone their program.”