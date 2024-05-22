Toll Fee Will Address In Issues Of Revenue Leakages – FAAN MD Reveals

The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, has affirmed that the new toll fee regime will address issues surrounding the agency’s longstanding revenue losses.

Naija News reports that the policy, which was rolled out last week, requires all individuals, including military personnel and VIPs, to pay access fees at all 24 federally managed airports across Nigeria.

This initiative was supported by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, who emphasized the need for equitable fee imposition across all categories of airport users.

According to Kuku, “The implementation of the e-tag regime, particularly at the Lagos and Abuja international airports, aims to streamline access and enhance security. This policy extends to VIPs, ensuring there are no exemptions, thereby fostering a sense of fairness and accountability.”

Kuku also highlighted that the new system would protect FAAN staff from undue influence and pressure often exerted by high-profile individuals and military personnel.

She commended President Bola Tinubu and Minister Keyamo for their foresight and commitment to leveraging technology to secure and maximize revenue streams for the aviation sector.

However, Kuku acknowledged potential challenges, such as traffic congestion during the policy’s initial phase of implementation, particularly at major airports like Lagos and Abuja, adding that measures are being taken to mitigate such issues to ensure a smooth transition.