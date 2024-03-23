Nigeria Scales Global Aviation Safety, Security Audit

Advertisement

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) revealed that Nigeria has been recognized for its exemplary performance in the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Universal Safety Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA).

Naija News reports that the audit aims to continuously assess and monitor member states’ aviation security performance to improve their compliance and oversight capabilities.

The results of this comprehensive audit were discussed during an Audit Debrief session on Friday, March 22, at the headquarters of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority in Abuja.

The session, chaired by Team Lead Callum Vine, saw key participants, including Emmanuel Meribole, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, who represented the Minister, and Captain Chris Najomo, acting Director General of the NCAA.

FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, emphasized the importance of the audit, stating, “The objective of the USAP-CMA was to promote global aviation security through continuous auditing and monitoring of member states’ aviation security performance to enhance their aviation security compliance and oversight capabilities.”

Callum Vine praised Nigeria’s performance, remarking, “Nigeria has performed admirably across most key indicators, earning praise for its robust policies and agencies with clear mandates on airport security.”

He further lauded the country’s efficiency in addressing and rectifying any identified security deficiencies promptly.

The detailed audit report is expected to be furnished to Nigeria by ICAO within 60 days, with Nigeria then having 30 days to provide feedback and submit a compliance plan, as Vine noted, “The comprehensive report of the audit will be furnished to Nigeria by ICAO within 60 days.”

In light of the audit’s findings, Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director of FAAN, stated the authority’s intent to use the audit results as a roadmap for ongoing improvements in services for airport users and stakeholders.

She called for enhanced collaboration and vigilance among all stakeholders in the Nigerian aviation industry to uphold the highest security standards.

Expressing gratitude for the collective effort that led to this achievement, Kuku said, “We express gratitude to all government agencies, security bodies, government institutions, and heads of aviation agencies for their invaluable contributions to this remarkable achievement.”