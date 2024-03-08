Why There Was Power Outage At Lagos Airport – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has explained the reason for the power outage experienced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday.

FAAN, in a statement on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, said the outage was caused by a minor wire spark.

It would be recalled, as reported by Naija News that there was confusion on Thursday morning following a power outage triggered by a fire outage at the E-Arrival wing of the old terminal of the airport.

The development caused workers and passengers at the facility to flee the section where thick smoke was billowing into the larger departure hall.

Reacting to the incident via a statement on Friday, FAAN explained that there was an electrical short circuit at about 11.20 am at the E-arrival hall of the MMIA old terminal but that did not disrupt airport operations.

The authority said the situation, lasting only a few minutes, was promptly addressed by the engineering team, restoring normalcy.

The statement read in part, “On March 7, 2024, at approximately 11:20hrs, a cable short circuit incident occurred at the E Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos old terminal, resulting in an electrical spark. The spark originated from the ceiling of the E arrival hall.

“In response to the incident and to prevent any further escalation, the power supply to that section of the airport was immediately switched off. The engineering department promptly mobilised to identify the source of the spark, and the suspected cable was swiftly cut to stop the power flow.

“The safety and security of passengers and staff remain a top priority for Murtala Muhammed International Airport. The quick and effective response by our engineering department exemplifies our commitment to maintaining a safe and efficient airport environment.”