Power Outage Causes Confusion At Lagos International Airport As Workers, Passengers Flee

The Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, witnessed confusion on Thursday morning following a power outage triggered by a fire outage at the E-Arrival wing of the old terminal.

Naija News gathered that workers and passengers at the facility fled the section where thick smoke was billowing to the larger departure hall.

Though normal operations are going well at the terminal, a team of firefighting personnel and their equipment have been deployed to put out the fire.

Lagos High Court Orders FAAN To Account For Airports Toll Gate Revenue Since 2015

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a directive to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to account for the total annual revenue generated from toll gates and parking fees at all government-owned airports.

The court ordered FAAN to provide information on the amount remitted from January 2015 to January 2024.

Justice Ibrahim Kala, who granted the order, gave FAAN a three-month deadline to comply with the directives.

Naija News understands that the Registered Trustees of The Centre for Law & Civil Culture, a public interest applicant, initiated the legal action after FAAN failed to respond to their freedom of information request made on August 24, 2022.

The applicant’s counsel, B.O. Fowowe, argued that this non-compliance was a clear violation of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act of 2011.

The attorney also argued in court that Section 4 of the FOI Act mandates public institutions to respond to information requests within one week, while Section 20 allows applicants to seek a mandamus order if the institution fails to provide the requested information.