Keyamo Sets Up Task Force On Relocation Of Commercial Airlines At Lagos Airport

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has set up a task force on the relocation of commercial airlines at the Muritala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

In a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the ministry, Oluseyi Odutayo, the minister said the task force would address the problems of relocating the international airlines from the old to the new International terminal.

He stated that the immediate relocation of the commercial airlines was necessitated by the recent fire outbreak at the old terminal at the airport.

Keyamo listed the members of the task force as follows:

I. Engineer Hassan Musa, (Retired PS and ex-Dir of Dept. of Air Transport Management (Team Leader)

II. Adebayo Oladipo General Manager, Aerodrome NCAA

III. Collins Mukoro (SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development)

IV. Uyoyou Edhekpo (SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development)

V. Henry Agbebire (SA to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development).

Keyamo said the task force will work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation, adding that his ministry is committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice is heard and addressed promptly.

He stated that the task force will focus dwells on minimizing any form of discomfort during this transition period, adding that efforts will be made to streamline processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations.

Keyamo pledges transparency throughout the process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations,

He added that his ministry would improve public relations strategies through various channels, including online platforms and customer service helplines, so that you stay informed about developments firsthand.

The minister assured all passengers and other stakeholders to be patient and bear with the ministry as the inconvenience caused will soon be resolved.