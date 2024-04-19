Nigeria Misses Out As List Of Best Airports In Africa, World Emerges (Full List)

Nigeria was conspicuously missing from the list of best airports on the African continent as compiled and released by a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site, Skytrax.

The ratings, which were announced on Wednesday at the World Airport Awards in Frankfurt, Germany, surveyed over 570 airports across the globe and evaluated traveller experiences across different airports. It also highlighted key performance indicators.

Respondents were polled on a variety of areas, from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration, through to departure and data for the latest rankings were collected between August 2023 to March 2024 from more than 100 nationals.

The ranking lists Cape Town International Airport in South Africa as Africa’s best airport for 2024.

Durban King Shaka Airport, came second, Johannesburg’s Tambo International Airport came third, while the Mohammed V International Airport serving Casablanca, Morocco, polled fourth.

In the fifth position was the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius, with Morocco making another entry via Menara Airport in Marrakesh for sixth place.

Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport in Ethiopia was ranked seventh, while the Kigali International Airport in Rwanda scooped the eighth spot.

Cairo International Airport in Egypt took the ninth position while Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport had the tenth place.

Naija News reports that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos were unable to make the list of the best Airports in Africa.

Meanwhile, on the international scene, Doha’s Hamad International Airport in Qatar was named the ‘World’s best airport 2024’ and also won awards for the ‘World’s best airport shopping’ and the ‘Best airport in the Middle East’.

Singapore’s Changi Airport, ‘2023 Airport of the year’ winner and 12-times previous winner, dropped to second place in the global ranking, winning awards for the ‘Best airport in Asia’ and the ‘World’s best airport immigration service’.

Seoul Incheon Airport, which moved up to third place, was named the ‘World’s most family friendly airport’, while Tokyo’s Haneda Airport came in at fourth place and was declared the ‘World’s cleanest airport’, ‘World’s best domestic airport’, and delivering the ‘World’s best airport PRM & accessible facilities’.

Below are the lists of the world’s best airports in Africa and the world.

THE WORLD’S TOP 20 AIRPORTS FOR 2024

Doha Hamad Airport

Singapore Changi Airport

Seoul Incheon Airport

Tokyo Haneda Airport

Tokyo Narita Airport

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Dubai Airport

Munich Airport

Zurich Airport

Istanbul Airport

Hong Kong Airport

Rome Fiumicino Airport

Vienna Airport

Helsinki-Vantaa

Madrid-Barajas

Centrair Nagoya Airport

Vancouver Airport

Kansai Airport

Melbourne Airport

Copenhagen Airport

BEST AIRPORTS IN AFRICA 2024

Cape Town

Durban King Shaka

Johannesburg

Casablanca

Mauritius

Marrakech

Addis Ababa

Kigali

Cairo

Nairobi