Lagos To Build Own Airport At Ibeju Lekki – Gawat Reveals

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu on new media, Jubril Gawat, has revealed that Lagos is working on building a state owned airport at Ibeju Lekki.

Making this disclosure in a post via his official X account on Friday, Gawat disclosed that the revelation was made during a town hall meeting at the Lagos West Senatorial District.

Naija News reports that Gawat further detailed that the idea has been in place for a long time, adding that a lot still needs to be put in place.

“Yea this question came up yesterday at the Lagos West People’s Town Hall Meeting. A question was asked about Lagos State having a State owned airline like ‘Ibom Air’ to complement the upcoming Airport Lagos State is planning to build at the Ibeju-Lekki/Epe axis. Mr Governor said it is an idea that has been ‘in the cooler’ but a lot of things still needs to be put in place,” Gawat in the post said.

Sanwo-Olu had, while speaking at the town hall meeting on Thursday, revealed that the plan had been in the pipeline for months, with the state already finalising the financing model for the project. What is being considered, the governor said, is the federal government’s approval and operational contingency for the airline.