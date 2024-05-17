FG Begins Toll Collection From Nigerians, Announces Sale Of E-Tags

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced the implementation of compulsory payment of tolls by all the users of federal airports at their toll gates across the country.

In a statement on Thursday night, FAAN said the implementation of the President’s directive will commence on Friday with the sale of E-Tags at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The authority stated that there will be an option of paying cash at the Access Gates as motorists without E-Tags are liable to or will be mandated to pay as they pass.

The statement read, “Following the Presidential Directive that all citizens are mandated to pay for E-Tags at all the 24 Federal Airports across the country, we wish to inform the general public that the E-Tags are available for sale from Friday, 17th May, 2024.

“At the following locations: Lagos: Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Terminal 1, 5th Floor) Office of HOD Commercial). Contact: 08033713796 or 08023546030. Abuja: Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, HOD Commercial Office (General Aviation Terminal). Contact: 0803 463 3527 or 0813 756 1615.

Recall that the federal government, on Wednesday, announced that all users of federal airports across the country must start paying tolls at airport gates.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made this known while speaking with State House correspondents on Wednesday.