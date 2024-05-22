Reps Move To Exempt Military Officials From Airport Toll Fees

The House of Representatives has instructed the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, to ensure that relevant authorities exempt members of the Armed Forces from tollgate fees and parking charges at airports across the country.

Naija News understands that this directive came after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance proposed by Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki during the plenary session on Tuesday.

In presenting the motion, he argued that Armed Forces members are required to pay for airport access despite their role in safeguarding both citizens and foreigners, whether on duty or traveling as passengers.

He mentioned that on May 14, the Minister of Aviation announced that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had decided to revoke all exemptions for VIPs regarding airport access payments in Nigeria, due to considerable revenue shortfalls for the federal government.

He stated that the minister would carry out the FEC’s resolution by distributing circulars to the appropriate authorities shortly.

Dasuki emphasized the importance of honoring and showing gratitude to those serving in the armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifices, including loss of life and injuries, to keep the nation safe.

He said, “It is important to show gratitude by honouring our brothers and sisters who are voluntarily serving under our flag, putting in their active years to keep our nation safe with some losing their lives, and some becoming disabled from the battlefield amidst other effects.”

The House adopted the motion and instructed its Committee on Aviation to oversee adherence to the directive.