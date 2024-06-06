Bill To Create New State In South-East Pass First Reading In House of Reps

The House of Representatives has commenced the process of considering a bill that aims to create an additional state in the South-East geopolitical region, as it passed its first reading.

Naija News reports that the proposed state, if created, will be named ‘Orlu State,’ with Orlu as its capital, increasing the number of states in the South-East to six and nationwide to 37.

The bill, sponsored by Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, and 15 others, seeks to alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and is currently awaiting its second reading.

The proposed legislation, shared with newsmen on Thursday, stated that the new state would be carved out from Imo, Abia, and Anambra.

The proposed legislation lists the Local Government Areas that would be part of the new state, including Orlu, Orsu, Oru West, Oru East, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Nkwerre, Nwangele, and Isu. Additional areas are Oguta, Ohaji Egbema, Onuimo, Ihiala, Uga, Uli, Ozubulu, Akokwa, Arondizuogu, Umuchu, Umunze, and Umuaku.

Other areas include New Ideato North, Nwabosi West, Nwabosi East, Owerre Nkworji, Alaoma, Amaifeke, and Owerrebiri Umuowa.

The sponsor of the bill, who appealed to his colleagues in the National Assembly for support to ensure the bill passes the second reading, stated that if the proposed state is created, Ideato would become a senatorial district.