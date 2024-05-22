PDP Constitutes New 152-Member Campaign Council For Edo Governorship Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a new 152-member national campaign council for the Edo governorship election, scheduled for September 16, 2024.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologunagba said the council, which is chaired by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, will be inaugurated on June 11.

He said the National Working Committee is committed to ensuring victory for the party in the Edo election.

Ologunagba said other members of the campaign council are Governors Kefas Agbu of Plateau, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta as Deputy Chairmen.

Others are former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Nnamadi Sambo, the party Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagun, governors on the platform of the PDP among others.

Ologunagba also announced the withdrawal of the earlier published list of members of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council.

According to statement titled: “RE: Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council List,” Ologunagba urged all the stakeholders and the general public to disregard the earlier publication and await the updated list.

The statement partly read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) @OfficialPDPNig clarifies that it has withdrawn the earlier published list of members of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council.

“Members of our Party in Edo State and the Nation should therefore disregard the earlier publication and await the updated list.

“All leaders, critical stakeholders, members of our Party and the general public should take note accordingly.”