Fubara Shuns Pro-Wike Lawmakers, Swears In Eight Newly-Screened Commissioners

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Tuesday, swore in the eight commissioner nominees that were screened by the State House of Assembly.

The swearing ceremony was held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government last night, hours after the State Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo screened and confirmed all eight nominees forwarded by Governor Fubara.

Speaking at the event, Governor Fubara charged them to cultivate the culture of keeping accurate records of their dealings in their various ministries.

The governor enjoined them to emulate his work culture and pay attention to details, adding that it should reflect in the nature of records they keep.

Advertisement

Governor Fubara stated that they have taken their oath of service and the content was sufficient charge to guide their conduct while they serve the State.

He urged them to appreciate the fact that it is God that had given them the opportunity to be chosen and so appointed, and therefore, should know that they owe God the responsibility to deliver to Rivers people.

He said, “The oath you took is the charge. I am not asking you to be obedient to me. I am not asking you to do my bidding. But I am requesting from everyone of you here to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the dignity of our dear state.

Advertisement

“Your position as a Commissioner today is not just for you to answer to me. It is to work for the interest of our state.

“But I know that with what I have heard, with the few of you that I have related with, I know that you are men of integrity.

“You are not going to bring shame to our dear state, you are not going to bring shame to your families, you are not going to bring shame to your local governments. You will stand tall, no matter the situation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fubara expressed the belief that as they are coming on board, they will add impetus to what has been done by his administration, urging them to ensure that greater success is achieved while defending the interest of the state and what is right always.