‘Show Us Receipts’ – Nigerians React As BBNaija’s Tacha Claims Her AMVCA Outfit Cost ₦140 Million (VIDEO)

Reality TV star cum media personality , Natacha Anita Akide, also known as Tacha has disclosed the price of her outfit for the 10th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held in Lagos on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Naija News reports that the radio host revealed in an interview with content creator Timi Agbaje that her dress cost $100,000 (approximately 140 million naira).

Agbaje asked, “Last year you wore a $20,000-outfit to the AMVCA. How much did this outfit cost?”

Tacha replied, “It’s $100,000 or nothing, bro.”

At the 2024 AMVCA, Tacha wore an all-white dress embellished with stones. The dress featured a floating bust design on her shoulders. It was complemented by a flowing cape and a matching handbag.

Some Nigerians have taken to the microblogging platform X to react to Tacha’s claim.

@Dr_Pharouk wrote: “Shey Tacha dey whine me 😂😂😂😂 100k dollars is a lot.

“Though her dress is really nice, and I like it no cap.”

@Chimaforkeeps wrote: “$100k?? Na so money no get value again ?😂😂”

@Marcopolo7707 wrote: “Big cap. How much is her net worth?”

@innomside wrote: “Something I can get from TEMU for $19.99 with free shipping sef.”

@Iorlaha_Dave wrote: “Who will dash Tacha 140million… What’s her entire net worth ..??? This girl is just a senseless clout chaser.”

@brianoc06627332 wrote: “All this cho cho cho!! Make Tacha management show us Receipts😒”

@proffemzy1 wrote: “Good luck to her; if she dares to wear it again, Nigerians would shade her; cloths like this are for only one event.”

@nitostat wrote: “Yes na, she’s correct, The cloth get AC?, get inbuilt washing appliances and fragrance blower … She’s not capping.”

@onord09 wrote: “Did she just mention over 100 million for just dat dress, haba aunty tacha kilode.”

@frankisenxx wrote: “What do you expect all these celeb to say before?? They can never wear cheap outfit.”

@NOORAYNE77 wrote: “Very soon now them will be like Nigeria government do waste money how can she spend that hug amount of money on this nonsense she’s putting on…. And she can’t buy body Spray 🙄”