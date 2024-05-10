Manu Garba Names 19 Players For WAFU B U-17 Championship (Full List)

Golden Eaglets head coach, Manu Garba has announced the names of 19 players who will represent Nigeria at the WAFU B Under-17 Championship.

Manu Garba who was made the head coach of the side in April invited over 50 youngsters for camping through which he selected his 19-man squad for the WAFU B U-17 Championship.

Note that the Golden Eaglets are the reigning champions of the tournament which means that the pressure will be on them to deliver in Ghana.

Naija News gathered that Manu Garba who is not new to the team having led them to win the 2013 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, found it challenging to assemble the squad.

Before he arrived at his current list, Manu Garba faced a series of challenges especially because a good number of the invited players were disqualified for failing the MRI test.

Garba and his 19-man team are expected to fly from Abuja to Accra for the youth Championship on Saturday, May 11.

The Nigerian team will play their first game at the Championship against Burkina Faso at the University Stadium on Thursday, May 16.

Afterwards, they will face Niger on Sunday, May 19, and then Togo on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Below are the 19 players Manu Garba named for the 2024 WAFU B Under-17 Championship: