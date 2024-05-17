Golden Eaglets Start WAFU Under-17 Championship With Draw

Nigeria’s under-17 team, Golden Eaglets, started their WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship on a low note as they drew 0-0 with Burkina Faso on Thursday, May 16.

The Golden Eaglets and Burkina Faso clashed at the University of Ghana Stadium, Accra as the Nigerian side commenced their title defence.

The coach of the side, Manu Garba, used a 4-3-3 formation to execute the game with players like Dominic Chinedu (goalkeeper), defenders Sylvester Chika, Daniel Mende, Waris Yunus and Boluwatife Ekishola, while captain Simon Cletus, alongside Destiny Samuel and Abdulmuiz Oladimeji mounted the midfield.

Manu Garba used Rapha Adam as the centre forward, while Imrana Muhammad and Ibrahim Abdulganiyu played from the wings.

Unfortunately, that didn’t yield much as they couldn’t take their chances, especially in the second half of the barren encounter.

The star man of the encounter was Simon Cletus who went home with the man of the match award due to his impressive performance.

The Mavlon FC midfielder who was close to scoring the match-winner for the Golden Eaglets in the 65th minute is expected to double his effort in the next game.

On Sunday, May 19, the Golden Eaglets will return to the pitch to continue with their push for a successive WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship title against Niger Republic. The must-win group stage game will take place at the University Stadium, Accra.