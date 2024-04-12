NFF Appoints Manu Garba As Golden Eaglets Coach Again

Advertisement

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has named Manu Garba as the new head coach of the Golden Eaglets, Nigeria’s Under-17 national team.

This is the second time Manu Garba was appointed the head coach of the Under-17 team. Recall that he led the team to win the 2013 under-17 FIFA World Cup. That made it the fourth time Nigeria won the title and hasn’t come that close since then.

Garba won the title with players like Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Isaac Success, Musa Mohammed, Chidiebere Nwakali, and goalkeeper Dele Alampasu. Most of the aforementioned players especially Iheanacho and Awoniyi have gone on to become important parts of the Super Eagles.

Before winning the Under-17 World Cup for Nigeria in 2013, Garba led the team to finish second in the African Under-17 Championship in Morocco.

During the 2013 Under-17 World Cup, the Golden Eaglets defeated Mexico 6-1, drew 3-3 with Sweden, and beat Iraq 5-0 in the group stage.

In the Round of 16, Manu Garba and his team defeated Iran 4-1, beat Uruguay 2-0 in the quarter-finals, smashed Sweden 3-0 in the semi-finals, and smashed Mexico 3-0 in the final.

The NFF hopes Garba can help the Golden Eaglets to enjoy a similar run in his second spell with the team. His journey with the team will commence immediately as the team prepares for the 2024 WAFU B Under-17 Championship in Ghana. The tournament will kick off in May.