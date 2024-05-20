Golden Eaglets Record First Win In 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship

Nigeria’s under-17 national team, Golden Eaglets, have recorded their first win at the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship as they seek to defend their title.

The Golden Eaglets had to fight hard to grab the three maximum points against a resilient Nigerien side on Sunday, May 19.

Ahead of the game, the head coach of the side, Manu Garba, made two alterations to the team that drew with Burkina Faso in their tournament’s opener.

Oreoluwa Agbenla and Abdul Muiz Adeleke grabbed their first start on the team and that decision worked in favour of the Eaglets. Adeleke was one of the players who had some glorious goalscoring opportunities during the game but couldn’t convert.

The game would have completely turned against Nigeria if Niger had taken their brightest goalscoring opportunity in the 27th minute.

Four minutes after Niger failed to convert the chance, the Golden Eaglets took their chance and scored the match-winner in the 31st minute through the boots of Rapha Adams.

Adams would have scored more than a goal in the first half if he had not played his shot wide in the 38th minute of the encounter.

The 1-0 win over Niger means that the Golden Eaglets have four points in two games, equal points with Burkina Faso.

On Wednesday, May 23, the Golden Eaglets will play their last Group B game against Togo, the only side on the team who are yet to win a game.

The Nigerian team need at least a point against the Togolese side to guarantee themselves a place in the semi-final stage of the competition.

