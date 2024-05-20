Manu Garba Wants Victory In Nigeria Vs Togo Clash

Manu Garba, the head coach of the under-17 national team, Golden Eaglets, said his team will beat Togo in their last Group B game of the WAFU B U-17 Championship.

Garba is aiming to lead the Golden Eaglets to a second successive WAFU B Under-17 Championship triumph in Accra, Ghana.

Note that in their opening game of the campaign, Burkina Faso held them to a draw. They were able to bounce back from that by beating Niger Republic 1-0 in their second group stage game of the campaign.

Their last group stage game is against a Togolese side that are yet to record a win so far in the campaign. All the Golden Eaglets need to make it to the semi-final stage of the competition is a draw.

But Manu Garba wants a straight win for the Nigerian side which could see them top Group B ahead of Burkina Faso who are currently on four points in two games like Nigeria.

“We will have to beat Togo on Wednesday. They are a good side and we will not underrate them,” Garba said.

“We have trained the players on goal-scoring drills. Nigeria should have scored three goals against Niger. So, we hope that the players will convert their chances against Togo.”

The Nigeria vs Togo 2024 WAFU B Under-17 Championship is expected to kick off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23.

Meanwhile, Golden Eaglets captain, Simon Cletus was named the man of the match between Nigeria and Niger on Sunday. This means that the young midfielder has now won the award in two successive games.