Rivers Crisis: Fubara Not A Peacemaker, Unwilling To Reconcile With Wike – Adangor

Former Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, voiced strong criticisms against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, accusing him of undermining reconciliation efforts with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Adangor, who resigned from Fubara’s cabinet in April, expressed concerns over the governor’s commitment to peace and governance.

The former Attorney made this comment while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Adangor’s resignation came after he allegedly refused Governor Fubara’s directive to challenge the validity of the Presidential Peace Pact initiated by President Bola Tinubu, aimed at resolving ongoing disputes between Fubara and Wike.

The former commissioner described his departure from the justice ministry to the Ministry of Special Duties as a demotion linked to his legal and political stance, a move he found “absurd.”

“He (Fubara) is not the person people think he is, he is not a peacemaker,” Adangor stated emphatically during the televised discussion.

He also dismissed claims by Governor Fubara that he had sabotaged the administration while serving as attorney general.

“Politically, I am loyal to Wike, there is no doubt about that. I wouldn’t know whether he was angered by that or not. But as far as I remember, he (Fubara) was angry that I insisted on conducting a matter in accordance with the understanding of the law,” Adangor added.