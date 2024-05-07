Suspended Edo Lawmakers Hired Herbalist To Place Charms In The Assembly – Speaker

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, has said the three lawmakers suspended during plenary on Monday engaged in diabolical means.

Naija News reported that the speaker announced the suspension of Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo II), Bright Iyamu (PDP Orihonmwon South), and Adeh Isibor (PDP Esan North-east I) on Monday.

Speaking during the plenary, Agbebaku accused the lawmakers of trying to change the leadership of the House through diabolical and other nefarious means.

The speaker alleged that the suspended lawmakers brought a spiritualist into the Assembly complex and dropped fetish items in the middle of the night.

He also claimed that the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on the Assembly premises exposed the spiritualist and the lawmakers who hired him.

He said: “They are being influenced to cause chaos in this house by planning to change the leadership of this house. But to God be the glory, they were exposed.

“They brought in a spiritualist into the Anthony Enahoro complex and dropped fetish items.

“They brought a herbalist into this house of assembly premises to plant some charms in the compound by 1am in the morning without knowing that the CCTV cameras will expose their nocturnal act.”