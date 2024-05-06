‘The Move For Suspension Is Illegal’ – Okogbe Challenges Edo Assembly

The lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo II, PDP, Donald Okogbe, has criticized his suspension alongside two other lawmakers in the Edo State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the Edo House of Assembly, on Monday, suspended three lawmakers over alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, and other principal officers.

Okogbe and two other lawmakers were accused of being influenced by external forces to cause chaos and remove the leadership of the House.

They were also accused of bringing native doctors into the House at midnight on Wednesday.

In response to his suspension, Okogbe stated that due process was not followed and that their suspension was illegal.

He pointed out that every decision the House of Assembly makes must be reached by way of resolution.

Okogbe said: “The move for suspension is illegal because the rules of the House and the Constitution of the country is such that every decision the House of Assembly will take must be reached by way of resolution.

“Resolution to the effect that somebody must move a motion, it will be seconded by another person and on the basis of that a resolution will be reached.

“But in this case, the Speaker just came in, sat on the red chair and pronounced that the three of us have been suspended, there was no motion, there was no seconder and because he did not follow the due process, there was no voting on the matter and there was uproar and the Speaker hurriedly adjourned even though nobody again moved any motion for adjournment.”

Addressing the ‘Juju’ allegation, Okogbe said that the Speaker claimed that he had a video that showed a member coming into the House in the evening with somebody who looked like a juju man.

The member said he came to check his Hilux parked at the Assembly because he got information that his driver normally comes to carry the vehicle at odd hours and that he only came to check.

While on his way, a member of his constituency saw him and followed him to the compound and prayed for him with a kolanut to wish him well.

Okogbe stated that this allegation had nothing to do with him.