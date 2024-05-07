Gas Explosion: Lagos Assembly Wants Safety Laws Enforcement

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called for improved enforcement of safety laws to protect lives and property following a recent gas explosion in the Ajeromi/Ifelodun area that resulted in fatalities.

Naija News recalls that the explosion, which occurred on Monday, claimed 15 lives and left at least 35 others injured.

The House, presided over by Mudashiru Obasa, tasked the Ministries of Physical Planning and Urban Development, as well as Special Duties, to step up their responsibilities and ensure that lives are protected against the sales of combustible substances in residential areas.

This was made known in a statement by Eromosele Ebhomele, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers expressed concern over the proliferation of gas shops across the state and urged the Lagos State Safety Agency to enforce laws regulating the activities of such outlets without compromise.

Speaker Obasa sympathized with the affected constituents and emphasized the need to address the issue, acknowledging that gas regulation falls under the exclusive list but urging the state to find a way around it to prevent further tragedies.

He directed the Clerk, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to communicate the resolution of the House to the appropriate authorities.

The Assembly also commended the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and the Gbagada General Hospital for their swift handling of emergency cases brought to the facilities.

Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere 1) praised the medical personnel at the two hospitals for their dedication and commitment in saving the lives of fire accident victims.

He said: “The commitment and dedication I witnessed in the handling of fire victims at LASUTH and the Gbagada General Hospital are encouraging, reflecting a system where all hands were indeed on deck.

“When I got to the wards, I met over nine doctors and nurses attending to the victims at the LASUTH. I saw the same thing at the Gbagada General hospital.”

Speaker Obasa emphasized the role of the legislative body in recognizing and supporting commendable endeavors and directed the Clerk to forward letters of commendation to the management of LASUTH, Gbagada General Hospital, and the Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

The lawmakers urged the government to support the victims of the gas explosion with relief materials and observed a minute silence in honor of the deceased.