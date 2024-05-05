Mercy Johnson’s Husband Sends Message To Nigerians After Angela Okorie Accused Wife Of Being An Evildoer

Politician, Odi Okojie cum husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has advised Nigerians to always check up on their loved ones.

He stated that this should be done for the sake of those who might be having mental issues.

Speaking via his Instatstories, Okojie wrote, “Plus endeavour to check on your loved ones. Mental health is real. Mad people everywhere.”

The politician’s statement comes amid various allegations made by his wife’s colleague, Angela Okorie.

Naija News reports that Okorie had accused Mercy of being an evildoer in the Nollywood industry.

She wondered why Mercy was turning into a goat instead of a snake.

According to her, “Time up for evildoers in Nollywood. Time up for Mercy J. After these prayers, I pray some of you don’t turn to Goat. Cos, I don’t know why she is turning into a goat instead of Snake. God abeg o.”

In another post, Okorie claimed that the actress’ mother had bound her and others together before she gave up the ghost.

She wondered what would happen to them since Mercy’s mum was no more.

The actress advised her colleagues to pray to God to open their eyes.