‘Foolish People’ – Angela Okorie Threatens To Expose Nollywood Actresses Snatching Husbands, Boyfriends

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has threatened to expose female Nollywood stars snatching other people’s husbands and boyfriends.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Sunday.

Angela described the category of ladies snatching husbands and boyfriends as low-class people with no pedigree.

The thespian said she is waiting for them to speak and would drop their names online.

The movie star noted that those involved in such illicit affairs are putting the Nollywood industry in a bad light, adding they are foolish, including those backing them.

She wrote” “Nollywood girls and snatching na 5&6. Is either they are snatching husbands. Or they are snatching boyfriends, they sha won knack who you Dey knack just to pepper you.

“Very low-class people with no pedigree, after dem, go Dey find respect monkey bananas. All of una wey Dey this table I Dey wait make I hear kpim.

“Make I drop una names local champs. Na dem Dey give person bad names, and their fellow snatchers will be backing them up for the nonsense their doing Ndi iberibe, Ndi ala, Ndi Nzuz.”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has expressed reservations about taking up romantic roles that involve kissing and touching sensitive parts of the body.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with PUNCH, said she finds kissing on set quite challenging, especially when the cast has to balance the script’s demands.

She said, “Portraying romantic roles, especially scenes involving kissing and touching, pose unique challenges for me. Navigating the authenticity required for such moments while maintaining professionalism can be intricate.

Story continues below advertisement

“Balancing the demands of the script with personal comfort adds complexity to these roles, requiring a nuanced approach to ensure a convincing, yet respectful performance.”