‘I Just Want A Lot Of People To Stay Away From Me’ – Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson

Talented Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has opened up about how her life experience has humbled her.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a cryptic post via her Instagram story.

Mercy said she has been struggling with comprehending a lot of things lately.

She also shared her perspective on revenge, saying that she desires distance from certain individuals rather than seeking vengeance.

She wrote: “Life has humbled me so much and with recent happenings, I simply can’t comprehend a lot of things.

“I wish bad on no one, neither do I want revenge. I just want a lot of people to stay away from me.”

In other news, Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed what inspired her journey into the music industry.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star, in a recent interview with MTV, said she had always wanted to be in the film industry.

According to the ‘Koroba’ crooner, she delved into the music industry because of a man she had a crush on.

Tiwa said her crush was always around musicians, so she ditched acting for music.