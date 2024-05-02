Naira Abuse: Avoid EFCC – Cubana Chief Priest Advises Nigerians

Popular Nigerian socialite and nightlife promoter, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has issued a cautionary note to Nigerians about the stress involved in dealing with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that his advice comes amidst his ongoing legal entanglements with the agency, which has recently seen a possible move towards an out-of-court settlement.

Cubana Chief Priest took to Instagram to share his experiences on the day of his court appearance, expressing the challenges of facing legal scrutiny.

“Court day, problem no good Oh, @officialefcc No Dey Joke Oh !!!! Better stay away from their wahala, I’m sure you will not love to pass through this Kinda stress I’m passing through,” he posted, highlighting the rigorous nature of EFCC’s prosecution.

The controversy stems from an incident at a social event held at the Eko Hotel in Lagos State, where Cubana Chief Priest was filmed spraying and mishandling naira notes, actions that contravene Nigerian laws regarding the treatment of the national currency.

On April 17, the EFCC arraigned him on three counts of abusing naira notes. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was subsequently granted bail for N10 million.

A Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Kehinde Ogundare, has recently scheduled June 5 for a report on the settlement discussions between Cubana Chief Priest and the EFCC.