JAMB Gives Fresh Update On UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) has cautioned Nigerians about candidates presenting printed result slips, as the result is currently only available in digital format.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesperson for JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, emphasised the necessity of this information due to certain individuals’ circulation of printed result slips on social media.

He clarified that, unlike last year, the results are currently unavailable and cannot be accessed on JAMB’s website.

Benjamin said, “The board, once again, wishes to state clearly that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone used by the candidate in registering for the UTME. Ensure that the SIM is not on any bundle.

“This is different from what obtained last year, hence, the results, at the moment, are not and cannot be found on the board’s website.

“Candidates are urged to follow the method specified above to obtain their results. They need not visit any cybercafe or patronise any third-party entity to check their result.

“The public is also advised to be wary of any candidate parading printed result slip as currently, the result is not on any paper format as being circulated on social media by some individuals.

“A reasonable number of candidates have checked their results as seen on our monitoring dashboard, but for the few still struggling, please follow the right channel.”

Naija News reports that JAMB released the results of the 2024 UTME on April 29, with nearly 2 million candidates participating across 118 towns and over 700 centers nationwide.

Out of these, about 1.8 million results have been released, while investigations are ongoing for approximately 64,600 candidates.

A small fraction achieved scores of 300 and above, totalling 8,401, while 77,070 candidates scored 250 and above.

About 439,974 candidates scored 200 and above, while the majority, comprising 76% of candidates, scored 199 and below.

Females constituted 50.6% of candidates, with males making up 49.4%.