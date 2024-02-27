JAMB Commence Sales Of 2024 Direct Entry Forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has invited all interested candidates to purchase and register for its 2024 Direct Entry (DE) examination.

Naija News reports that the exam body announced the sales of the DE forms on Tuesday, stating that the registration procedure will commence on Wednesday, 28th February 2024, and conclude on Thursday, 28th March 2024.

In the public statement, the spokesperson for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, stated that the sale is accessible to international candidates who wish to pursue higher education in Nigeria via the Direct Entry mode.

“Furthermore, the Board will continue to ensure a level playing field for all candidates irrespective of status. The Board would not process candidates’ applications from all awarding institutions that have refused to honour several requests for the verification of their A’level certificates presented by some candidates for the 2023 admission,” the statement noted.

Benjamin noted that candidates who have not yet received their results must ensure that they have submitted their A’ level qualifications, O’level results, and DE registration template during the registration process. Admission for DE candidates will not be processed until the claimed results are uploaded and verified by the awarding institutions on the Board’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) mail platform.

The statement added: “DE candidates, who at the point of registration are awaiting A’level results of IJMB/JUPEB/NABTEB, must have uploaded their Admission Letter and Registration Template at the point of registration.

“This verification exercise may take up to 28 days (as specified by the awarding body) after which the verification result would be forwarded to the Board. The verification would be reflected on the e-Facility profile of the DE candidate. Statement of results (in lieu of certificate) is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award.”