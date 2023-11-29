JAMB Releases Dates For 2024 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced that registration for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will commence on January 15, 2024, and conclude on February 16, 2024.

Additionally, the board stated in a Wednesday release that the MOCK-UTME is scheduled for March 7, 2024, with the main UTME set to take place from April 19 to 29, 2024.

In the statement released by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, the board explained that the dates were fixed “based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management Retreat held between 26th and 28th, November 2023.”

According to JAMB, “Candidates are expected to print their examination slips from April 10 2024.”

